Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,060,672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.8% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 1.81% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,439,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

