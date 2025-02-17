Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $161.64 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $161,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $336.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $336.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

