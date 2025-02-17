Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $594.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 6.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $594,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.42 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

