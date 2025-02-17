ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS JXHLY remained flat at C$10.40 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.49. ENEOS has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.15.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.39 billion for the quarter.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

