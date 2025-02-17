Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

