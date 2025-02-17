Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.1% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE ELV opened at $389.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
