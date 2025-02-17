Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.