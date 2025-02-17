Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 660 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 184.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $2,085,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 436.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

