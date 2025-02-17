Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

