Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $786,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 192,421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 168,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $389.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $346.13 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

