Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,335,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $68.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

