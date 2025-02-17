Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.77.

Autodesk stock opened at $302.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day moving average is $283.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

