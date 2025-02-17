Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $51.77 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 178.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.