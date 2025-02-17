FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,541 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.9% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FDX opened at $267.83 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

