FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Purchases 8,400 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 26.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $88,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $203.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.