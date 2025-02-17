Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Linde by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 71 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 97 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $457.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.82 and its 200-day moving average is $454.01. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $410.69 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,586.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

