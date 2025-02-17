Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

