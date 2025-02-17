Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 10,506 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after acquiring an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after acquiring an additional 149,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems stock opened at $234.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

