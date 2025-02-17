Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 357 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Creative Planning boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.3% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average of $219.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

