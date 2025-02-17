First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of FSFG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 7,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.