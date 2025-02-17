First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Position Raised by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

