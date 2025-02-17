Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $230.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.44 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

