Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $138.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $144.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.