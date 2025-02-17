Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.71.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.
FNV opened at $138.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $144.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
