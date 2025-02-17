FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 6.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GMAY opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.