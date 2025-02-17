Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 11.0% in January

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 0.7 %

FJTSY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 139,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.92. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

