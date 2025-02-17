Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,039 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 892.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
Shares of GMAB opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
