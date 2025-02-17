Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.8 %

GOODN stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

