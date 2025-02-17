Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.8 %
GOODN stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.
About Gladstone Commercial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.