Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $23.03 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
