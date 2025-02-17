Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $23.03 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

