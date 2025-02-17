Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

GAIN opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 41.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

