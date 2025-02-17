GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GoodRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

