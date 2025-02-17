Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to post earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $460.07 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

PAC stock opened at $196.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.40.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.