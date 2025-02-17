HEICO (HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $982.88 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. HEICO’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HEI opened at $220.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.98. HEICO has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $283.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

