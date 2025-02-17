Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

