Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $3,026,285.77 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $3,026,285.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,604,247.12. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $1,986,613.45.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Melissa Baird sold 85,561 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $2,653,246.61.

On Monday, November 18th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,236,100.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $60.41 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.