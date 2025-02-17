Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.77.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 257.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 74.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

