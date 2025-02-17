Human Investing LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.63% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VCEB opened at $62.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.