Human Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CATH opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $73.93.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.