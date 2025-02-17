Human Investing LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.98 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

