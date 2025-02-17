Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hywin and U.S. Global Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $1.85 billion 0.01 $18.71 million $0.96 0.64 U.S. Global Investors $10.98 million 3.01 $1.33 million $0.13 18.77

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. Hywin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors 18.23% 3.68% 3.48%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Hywin and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hywin has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Hywin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond funds comprising government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance, including personal accident insurance products. Further, it manages and distributes various private funds to professional investors; offers discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; rents and manages properties; and provides residential property investment services, including client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Additionally, the company provides healthcare solutions, such as medical examinations, chronic disease management, immune system enhancement, and anti-aging solutions, as well as mild aesthetic medicines; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. Hywin Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

