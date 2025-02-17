Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,664 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,966,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,543,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

