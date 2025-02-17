Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

