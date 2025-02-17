IMAX (IMAX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $104.08 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:IMAX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $27.29.
In other news, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,425,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,669.50. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $75,462.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $379,814.16. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
