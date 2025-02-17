Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,252,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 2,047,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.8 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

INGXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 9,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.