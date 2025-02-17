InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 4,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,504. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.0103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

