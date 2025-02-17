Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases $318,750.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,111.25. This represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $64.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.43 million and a P/E ratio of 26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

