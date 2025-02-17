Insider Selling: Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Director Sells $50,778.00 in Stock

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Embecta Trading Down 8.0 %

EMBC opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $863.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMBC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Embecta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Embecta by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.