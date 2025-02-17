Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,074,617.38 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,978,232.20.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24.
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $1,390,674.66.
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,402,603.50.
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.
Revolve Group Price Performance
RVLV stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
