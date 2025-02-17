Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Insulet worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after acquiring an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,342,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $280.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

