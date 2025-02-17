Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 706 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intelligent Financial Strategies reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

NIKE stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $107.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

