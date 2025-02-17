Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 623,056 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 492,561 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 286,391 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

